Bachelor Contestant Katie Thurston Reacts to Rumors She's the Next Bachelorette

Bachelor star Katie Thurston isn't planning to hand out any roses just yet.

The reality TV personality, who is hoping to win Matt James' heart on season 25, was rumored to be the next Bachelorette over the weekend. On Saturday, Feb. 6, Bachelor Nation insider and podcast host Stephen Carbone posted a "spoiler" on Twitter.

"At the 'Women Tell All' taping this past Thursday, Katie Thurston was announced as the next 'Bachelorette,'" he shared, adding, "Katie gets eliminated on Monday's episode during her 1-on-1 with Matt."

Seeing that Katie has become a fan-favorite on Matt's season, many in the comments shared their excitement.

"Oh wow, I'm here for this! Have been wanting this to happen but I thought they'd go with some terrible choice," one user replied. Another added, "I am so happy because she has my personality and I love how forward she is and it seems like a lot of people are shocked but you know what I'm happy for once."