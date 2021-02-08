Jay Cutler Has an Appetite for Kristin Cavallari's Wings on Super Bowl Sunday

Watch : Was Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's New Pic About Madison LeCroy?

(A hungry) Jay Cutler is showing support for his ex Kristin Cavallari on Super Bowl Sunday.

The 37-year-old retired NFL star posted on his Instagram page a photo of a table covered in a Kansas City Chiefs tablecloth and the Very Cavallari star's 2020 cookbook True Comfort: More Than 100 Cozy Recipes Free of Gluten and Refined Sugar opened up to a page showing her recipe for "Sunday Wings Two Ways."

"While we can't decide on which @kristincavallari wings to make, we do have a pick on the Super Bowl," Jay wrote, hours before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 Super Bowl.

The football star, a former quarterback for the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins, has helped promote the cookbook more than once over the past year. It was released last fall, six months after he and Kristin announced their plans to divorce after 10 years together.