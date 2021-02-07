Miley Cyrus Chokes Up Over "Wrecking Ball" at Pre-Super Bowl Performance With Joan Jett and Billy Idol

Watch : Miley Cyrus Shoots Her Shot With Harry Styles

Miley Cyrus brought some fellow rebels to the Super Bowl this year, and turned the event into a true rock n' roll show. However, it wasn't one without some heavy emotions.

The singer, who headlined Super Bowl LV's "TikTok Tailgate" at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, donned a cheerleader uniform in order to celebrate the kickoff of the football game in front of thousands of frontline workers who have already been vaccinated for the coronavirus.

While Cyrus performed a cover of Toni Basil's "Mickey" (changing the lyrics to "Miley," of course), her 2020 hit "Prisoner" and a cover of Blondie's "Heart of Glass" solo, she also included some interesting collaborators into her career-defining performance.

The former Hannah Montana star was joined by Joan Jett, an artist who clearly had a great deal of influence on Cyrus' latest album Plastic Hearts, for renditions of three of the former Runaways member's most memorable hits: "Bad Reputation," "Bad Karma" and "I Hate Myself for Loving You."

It wasn't just Jett who Cyrus included in the pre-show. Billy Idol also graced the stage, where he and Cyrus performed their joint Plastic Hearts track "Night Crawling" and a duet of his song "White Wedding."