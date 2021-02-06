Lucy Hale Introduces Her Adorable New Puppy: "Meet Ethel"

Lucy Hale has a new addition in her life. The Pretty Little Liars alum just announced that she adopted a sweet new puppy.
On Feb. 6, the 31 year old took to Twitter to share photos of herself hanging out in the grass with her new puppy as well as her older dog Elvis.
She wrote, "My little family of 3. Everyone meet Ethel. Thank you Melissa and everyone at #wagmorpets for rescuing her & for all you do to find safe homes for these angels."
Fans on Twitter were thrilled for Lucy.
One tweeted, "The cutest!!! So happy for you an [sic] Elvis."
Another added, "This is the cutest thing I've ever seen omg."
A third wrote, "so so cute! makes me want a puppy."
In fact, Ethel wasn't the only dog that Lucy considered making a part of her family. On her Instagram Story, she shared a photo of her cuddling with another dog, along with the caption, "While I was picking up my gal I almost brought home this squeaker as well. She's so sweet, so full of energy, 8 years old. Let's find her a good home! Contact @wagmorepets if you're interested!"
There's no doubt, the Katy Keene actress is passionate about pups. She first brought her dog Elvis home in June 2016.
She shared in an Instagram post at the time, "Everyone say hello to my new baby Elvis. I'm so in love it hurts."
The TV star shared that she and Elvis have a very deep bond. "I totally believe in reincarnation and I know for a fact that I have known Elvis in a life before because we are just entirely too connected," she explained to ELLE in her May 2020 "Ask Me Anything" video.
It seems like Ethel really found a paw-fect home.