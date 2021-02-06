CELEBRITY GAME NIGHT

Returns to South Africa For a Second Season This Sunday!
Celebrity Game NightChrissy TeigenMiranda LambertMarilyn MansonKardashiansPhotosVideos

Natalie Portman, Christina Anstead and More Stars Who've Clapped Back at Body Shamers

Natalie Portman, Christina Anstead and more celebrities are not tolerating body shamers. See their bada-s clap backs below!

By Alyssa Morin 06 Feb, 2021 11:09 PMTags
Natalie PortmanHealthBodyCelebritiesBody ImageChristina Anstead
Watch: Natalie Portman Felt "Sexualized as a Child"

Celebrities really want people to stop talking about their bodies.

Earlier this week, Natalie Portman discovered her figure was a topic of conversation after photographers snapped photos of her on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder in Sydney. 

But instead of focusing on her role for the superhero film, rumors spread that she was pregnant and expecting her third child with husband Benjamin Millipied. Shortly after, the Black Swan actress slammed the media reports in a rare Instagram Story statement. 

"Hey, so I'm totally not pregnant..." the 39-year-old Oscar winner shared on Friday, Feb. 5, "...but apparently it's still OK in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman's body shape whenever they want? Do better @nypost."

Sadly, Natalie wasn't the only star to deal with body-shaming this week. HGTV star Christina Anstead hit back at internet trolls who have continued to judge her appearance.

"People are commenting that I look really skinny or that I need to eat," the reality TV personality said on an Instagram Story video on Friday. "This is actually the weight I've always weighed... You guys have just watched me have babies and then go back to my original weight. So don't worry, everything's fine."

photos
Stars' Best Body Positive Quotes

Stars like Lizzo, Demi Lovato and more have spoken out against body shamers. See their bada-s clap backs in our gallery below!

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Natalie Portman

In February 2021, the actress was the target of public pregnancy speculation, based on online photos of her wearing a dark blue tank top on set in Australia. She called out the news outlet that posted them in a rare Instagram Story post, writing, "Hey, so I'm totally not pregnant...but apparently, it's still OK in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman's body shape whenever they want? Do better @nypost."

Instagram
Christina Anstead

The Flip or Flop star spoke out after online trolls kept judging her appearance on social media. "People are commenting that I look really skinny or that I need to eat," she said on an Instagram Story video on Friday, Feb. 7. "This is actually the weight I've always weighed... You guys have just watched me have babies and then go back to my original weight. So don't worry, everything's fine."

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Meghan King Edmonds

Following her split from Jim Edmonds, the former Bravo star asked fans to stop leaving messages about her figure. "'Eat a burger.' That's what they say. I'll be real with you: I'm too thin," she shared on Instagram in December 2019. "But please, I deserve some grace. I am doing the damn thing with all of the dignity I can muster as I put my kiddos before anything else."

Philippe Blet/REX/Shutterstock
Celine Dion

After being called "too skinny," the legendary singer addressed the negative comments, telling Entertainment Tonight, "Is there anything wrong about my body? I've always been very thin. I do ballet. I do a lot of stretching and I work out because it helps my mind, body and soul."

"If you don't want to be criticized, you are in the wrong place. I take what's good for me. I leave behind what is not good for me," she explained. "I let my management take care of that, and if it hurts anyone, they will take care of that. And I need to focus on what's right for me, how I feel and, last but not least, you can't please everybody."

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Lizzo

In June 2020, the "Good as Hell" singer had a message for body shamers. "Hey, so I've been working out consistently for the last five years, and it may come as a surprise to some of y'all that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type," she said in a TikTok video. "I'm working out to have my ideal body type, and you know what type that is? None of your f--king business, because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job."

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato

The "Confident" singer has always been open about speaking against body shamers. She told Glamour in 2016, "If somebody calls me fat, even in a vulnerable moment, I laugh to myself and think, I'm doing everything I can, so there's nothing I can do about it." She added, "I don't have a six-pack. Maybe I don't even want a six-pack. It doesn't sound very appealing."

The Wendy Williams Show
Wendy Williams

In July 2018, Bow Wow shared a picture of the TV star wearing a black bikini on social media. He then commented, "They say it's a hot girl summer." The host then subtly responded to the body-shaming on her show. "Please refrain from your body shame," she responded. "You don't have to like it, but someone does." Her audience then burst into applause.

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Camila Cabello

The "Señorita" star previously took to Instagram Stories to send a message to her haters. "I haven't gone on social media AT ALL with the conscious intention of avoiding things that hurt my feelings," she began her lengthy post. "My eyes accidentally ran over a head line of people 'body shaming me.' Honestly, first thing I felt was super insecure over just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like, oh no! My cellulite! Oh no! I didn't suck in my stomach! But then I was like...of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body's not made of f--king rock, or all muscles, for that matter. But the saddest part of young girls growing up in an airbrushed world is they're seeking a perfection that's not real. I'm writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media. They're constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that's reality and everyone's eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin, and suddenly they think THAT'S norm. It isn't. It's fake. AND FAKE IS BECOMING THE NEW REAL. We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman's body. Girls, cellulite is normal. fat is normal. It's beautiful and natural. I won't buy into the bulls--t today!!!!  Not today satan and I hope you don't either."

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Warner Music
Bebe Rexha

In May 2019, the singer posted a video of herself performing at Hangout Music Festival in a black leotard. After seeing the video, a social media user tweeted, "Okay don't mean to disrespect but aint too thiccccck!?? I mean never saw her like that BEFORE!! from the song with other two country dudes!!" However, the pop star quickly clapped back, replying, "I gained weight get over it."

She also called out the fashion industry after she claimed several designers refused to dress her for the Grammys because of her size. "Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then [sic] by their size," she shared on Instagram in January 2019. "We are beautiful any size! Small or large! Anddddd My size 8 ass is still going to the Grammys. #LOVEYOURBODY."

Shane Harvey/The CW
Grant Gustin

In August 2018, The Flash star was photographed in his superhero suit. And while what should've been a shining moment, soon turned into fans making hurtful comments about the actor's body. He addressed the comments on Instagram.

"So here's the thing about this bulls--t photo leak," Gustin wrote. "It's a cool suit. There's a terrible photo that I was unaware was being taken, much less being posted. Some things need work and they will be worked on. We'll get there. As far as the body shaming. That's what pisses me off. Not even just for my sake. I've had 20+ years of kids and adults telling me or my parents that I was too thin. But there's a double standard where it's OK to talk s--t about a dude's body. I do my best to stay in shape and add as much size as I can throughout these seasons. I'm naturally thin, and my appetite is greatly affected by stress. Stress is something that ebbs and flows for me throughout a season. Thus, gaining weight is a challenge for me... I went to an audition for a role I never dreamed I'd actually book. But, here I am 5 seasons later. I'm happy with my body and who I am and other kids who are built like me and thinner than me should be able to feel the same way. Not only that, but they should be able to feel like THEY could be a superhero on TV or film or whatever it may be some day. I love the suit that has been designed for me, and I think when everyone sees it in its entirety, you will love it too. Things have been adjusted since that leaked shot was taken, and more things will continue to be adjusted until it feels right."

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images
Ayesha Curry

The celeb previously posted a picture of her family celebrating after her husband Stephen Curry and his Golden State Warriors teammates beat the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. In the photo, the star can be seen holding her son Canon. A follower then asked, "Are you pregnant again?"

"Absolutely not LOL," she replied at the time. "My 30 lb son is just breaking my back in every photo."

Another commenter then wrote, "If that kid is 30lbs he's got some serious health issues going on." The cookbook author shut the shamer down, saying, "Excuse you? No. Just no."

Presley Ann/Getty Images for TellTale
Jana Kramer

Just a week after she welcomed her baby, the podcast host took to Instagram to send a message to her followers.

"A few things because honestly I'm so frustrated and I need to vent this," she wrote in December 2018. "I wanted to post this photo (showing my stomach) because I wanted to show my journey back to healthy and my goodness I'm so glad I didn't which is why this photo is now cropped. It's amazing the comments and how rude some people can be from my last photo I took yesterday. A few things, no I didn't get a tummy tuck, no I don't have a personal chef, no I don't have fortunes so I didn't train everyday. Yes I had a c section, yes I am still in pain and on meds but I do have a high pain tolerance. I have had 3 stomach surgeries before this (appendix, gallbladder, and c section).. In that photo I had a belly bandit wrapped tightly, and high waisted pants and wow here I am defending myself. Why?!? If I would have posted the photo of my actual stomach in this photo I would have probably been shamed too even when I was wanting to be vulnerable with my journey. Why do we women have to compare ourselves to each other and then shame? I say this to myself as much as I say this to y'all...why can't it be that we are all different. Our bodies are all beautiful and crafted differently, they heal different, they react different, they simply look different. Why do we need to shame someone for not looking a certain way? Or feel bad about ourselves for looking a certain way? Can we be kinder to ourselves and know that every women has a different journey but yet we are all beautiful? Can we lift women up but not tear yourself down in the process with comparing? Let's give that a try.....I love y'all. Back to my baby."

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Candace Cameron-Bure

Back in April 2018, the Fuller House star shared a picture of herself enjoying a dinner with her son Lev Bure. A troll then commented, "All that [exercising], and you still look like you weigh more than your husband, did you change your diet?"

However, the actress was quick to shut down the hater. "If a 25 inch waist looks big to you…then you're looking through an altered lens. Be well," she replied.

Trending Stories

1

Singer Phoebe Bridgers Claims Marilyn Manson Had a "Rape Room"

2

Sharon Osbourne Addresses “Working Relationship” With Marilyn Manson

3

Prince Harry Makes Rare Public Appearance Filming With James Corden

4

Margot Robbie Looks Unrecognizable With Black Hair on Movie Set

5

Morgan Wallen's Sister Defends Country Star Amid N-Word Controversy