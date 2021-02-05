Dannielynn Birkhead Seeks Answers About Her Late Mother Anna Nicole Smith in New Special

Dannielynn Birkhead was only 5 months old when her mother Anna Nicole Smith suddenly died at the age of 39.
Throughout her 14 years of life, Dannielynn has learned details about Anna Nicole through pictures and videos, or stories told by her dad, Larry Birkhead. But now, ahead of the 14th anniversary of Anna Nicole's death on Feb. 8, the teen is seeking answers about the mother she never had in a special episode of ABC's 20/20 airing Friday, Feb. 5.
A sneak peek from Good Morning America shows Dannielynn and Larry traveling across the country, starting in Anna Nicole's hometown of Mexia, Tex.
Fans of the reality star will recall that she grew up in the small Texas town before moving to Houston, where the single mom got a job working at a strip club. It was there that she met her future husband, J. Howard Marshall, a billionaire businessman 63 years her senior. He ended up supporting her and her infant son up until his tragic death in 1995.
J. Howard also vowed to provide for her and son Daniel Wayne Smith after his death, but his sons and Anna ended up in a court battle that made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
These are the scandals the Playboy model is most known for, but Larry tells 20/20, "Anna should be remembered as this larger than life figure that was really a caring, giving person; a beautiful lady that loved her fans and loved her family."
Larry has worked hard to ensure Dannielynn knows Anna Nicole as the loving person she was behind the scenes, not the persona she took on in front of the cameras. In 2019, he told E! News, "In our house, every day is Anna day... We talk about her and remember her all the time."
He's also tried to shield the teen from the media by moving to Kentucky, where they've created a life that he describes as "quiet by design."
Larry acknowledges that the glitz and glamour was a part of Anna Nicole, hence their trip to La La Land with 20/20, where Dannielynn sees her mom's memorabilia and keepsakes for the first time.
"She has a big heart like her mom had," Larry shares, "and I think that she could appreciate these things."
To see Dannielynn's journey tune in to the two-hour special on ABC this Friday at 9 p.m.