Wynonna Earp To End With Season 4 on Syfy

Wynonna Earp is coming to an end on SYFY.

The series is returning with the back half of season four in March, and the network just announced that those episodes will also be the series' last. The "epic finale" will air on Friday, April 9, and that description hopefully means there's a real ending in store.

However, it also sounds like there is hope for a different kind of future based on the statement released by creator and showrunner Emily Andras.

"I'd like to thank our wonderful cast and crew, all of whom were instrumental in bringing Wynonna Earp to our loyal and passionate audience," she said. "We couldn't be prouder of these last six episodes on SYFY, and are thrilled to share them with our beloved fans, who have changed our lives forever. I have been honored to tell Wynonna and her family's story, and along with Seven24, Cineflix and CTV Sci-Fi, are hopeful we can continue to share their inspiring tales in the future."