Wynonna Earp To End With Season 4 on Syfy

Wynonna Earp will end with season four, which will continue on SYFY beginning Friday, March 5.

By Lauren Piester 05 Feb, 2021 10:11 PMTags
TVEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: The People Choose "Wynonna Earp" as Sci-Fi Show of 2020

Wynonna Earp is coming to an end on SYFY. 

The series is returning with the back half of season four in March, and the network just announced that those episodes will also be the series' last. The "epic finale" will air on Friday, April 9, and that description hopefully means there's a real ending in store.

However, it also sounds like there is hope for a different kind of future based on the statement released by creator and showrunner Emily Andras

"I'd like to thank our wonderful cast and crew, all of whom were instrumental in bringing Wynonna Earp to our loyal and passionate audience," she said. "We couldn't be prouder of these last six episodes on SYFY, and are thrilled to share them with our beloved fans, who have changed our lives forever. I have been honored to tell Wynonna and her family's story, and along with Seven24, Cineflix and CTV Sci-Fi, are hopeful we can continue to share their inspiring tales in the future."

photos
Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

Wynonna Earp stars Melanie Scrofano as Wynonna, a descendant of Wyatt Earp who is cursed to re-kill all the outlaws he killed the first time around. The beloved show only even made it this far thanks to a dedicated fanbase that fought tooth and nail to keep the show on the air when the production company IDW's financial issues nearly delayed season four indefinitely

Six episodes were then completed before the pandemic forced production to shut down, and they aired in summer 2020. Only six episodes remain. 

Scrofano tweeted about the news after it was announced on Friday. 

"I'm really proud of what we've accomplished over these four seasons and so excited to get to watch the second half of season four together," she wrote. "There will be tears but there will also be laughs. And crop tops. And family." 

Syfy

In another statement, NBCU Entertainment Network Chairman Frances Berwick praised the show and its passionate fanbase. 

"Every once in a while a show comes along with a powerful message that resonates beyond all expectations with its fans, and for SYFY that show has been Wynonna Earp," she said. "We are so grateful to Emily Andras and her incredible team who brilliantly brought light to real issues around identity and sexuality throughout the series four-season run. From the very beginning, this show deeply connected with our viewers—reaching new fans every season, filling up Comic-Con theaters, securing write-in award nominations and even landing multiple fan-funded Times Square billboards. To our ‘Earpers,' we are so proud to have shared such an incredible narrative with all of you. Thank you for your passion and thank you for taking this journey with us."  

The back half of season four will premiere on Friday, March 5 on SYFY. 

(E! and SYFY are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

Syfy
Ending: Wynonna Earp (SYFY)

After four seasons and one near cancellation, Wynonna Earp will be coming to an end. Filming for season four was interrupted by the pandemic, but the final batch of episodes will premiere on March 5. 

The CW
Renewed: Walker (The CW)

After having the most watched premiere on The CW in five years, Walker was confirmed for a second season in February 2020. The series also received an additional five episodes for season one.

The CW
Renewed: Batwoman (The CW)

We'll get to experience more of Javicia Leslie as Batwoman will have a third season.

Jack Rowand/The CW
Renewed: Riverdale (The CW)

Riverdale will return for a sixth season in the 2021-2022 TV season.

The CW
Renewed: In the Dark (The CW)

We won't keep you In the Dark with this TV news! The CW hit will return for season four.

CW
Renewed: Dynasty (The CW)

Dynasty will have a fifth season as The CW renewed the dramatic series in February 2020.

The CW
Renewed: Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

Season four of Roswell, New Mexico will come in the 2021-2022 season.

CW
Renewed: All American (The CW)

All American has been greenlit for season four on The CW.

CW
Renewed: Charmed (The CW)

Charmed will return for season four in the 2021-2022 TV season.

The CW
Renewed: The Flash (The CW)

Season eight of The Flash has been confirmed.

The CW
Renewed: DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

We can't wait to see what's next for our favorite superheroes when DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns for season seven.

The CW
Renewed: Legacies (The CW)

Legacies, the third show from The Vampire Diaries franchise, will return with a fourth season.

The CW
Renewed: Nancy Drew (The CW)

Nancy Drew will be back with new episodes in season three.

Hulu
Ending: Shrill (Hulu)

Shrill, starring Aidy Bryant, will return for a third and final season in 2021. 

Freeform
Renewed and Ending: The Bold Type (Freeform)

The Bold Type will be back for a fifth and final season in 2021. 

Adam Torgerson/CBS Entertainment
Renewed: Love Island (CBS)

After a much-improved second season, CBS has renewed its version of Love Island for a third season.

Netflix
Renewed: Too Hot To Handle (Netflix)

Netflix has renewed Too Hot to Handle (the dating show with the robot who tells people not to have sex) for not just one but two more seasons. 

NBC
Renewed: The Blacklist (NBC)

The Blacklist, which is currently in its eighth season, has been renewed for season nine on NBC.

Netflix
Renewed: Bridgerton (Netflix)

All the ton's aflutter due to the fact that Bridgerton will be back on Netflix for a season two, with a focus on Anthony (Jonathan Bailey). Production begins in spring 2021. 

truTV
Canceled: At Home With Amy Sedaris (TruTV)

TruTV has canceled At Home With Amy Sedaris after three seasons, just in time for season three to head to HBO Max.

Chris Haston/Peacock
Renewed: Saved By the Bell (Peacock)

NBCU's streaming service Peacock has renewed the reimagined Saved By the Bell series featuring O.G. stars and a crop of young new talent for a second season.

TNT
Renewed and Ending: Animal Kingdom (TNT)

TNT has renewed the drama Animal Kingdom for a sixth and final season, ahead of season five's summer 2021 debut. 

Photo by Andrew Dosunmu © 2016 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc / Courtesy of OWN
Renewed: Queen Sugar (OWN)

A month before its fifth season will even premiere, Ava DuVernay's Queen Sugar has been renewed for a sixth season.

Amazon Prime Video
Canceled: The Pack (Amazon Prime)

Lindsey Vonn's Amazon Prime competition series, which featured humans competing alongside their dog companions, will not be returning for a second season. 

HBO
Ending: Insecure (HBO)

Insecure will be coming to an end after its upcoming fifth season. 

Matt Klitscher/Amazon Studios
Renewed: The Wilds (Amazon Prime)

The new YA version of Lost will be back for a second season on Amazon Prime.

PHIL CARUSO/HBO
Renewed: The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Surprise! What looked like a limited series has now become a full on series, with Kaley Cuoco set to return for another wacky ride. Hopefully another guy won't end up dead, but you never know. 

Hulu
Renewed: The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Season four won't air until later in 2021, but Hulu has already renewed its critically acclaimed dystopic drama for season five.

Netflix
Canceled: One Day At a Time (Pop)

ViacomCBS has dropped ODAAT after it was first saved from Netflix cancellation by Pop, which is now shifting away from scripted TV. The beloved comedy ran a total of four seasons. 

NBC
Ending: Superstore (NBC)

Cloud 9 will be closing after six seasons on NBC.

Head back to our 2020 gallery to see the fates of the rest of your favorite shows!

