Watch This Is Us' Kevin and Kate Prepare for the Arrival of Multiple Babies in New Clip

Watch : "This Is Us" Exclusive: Babies on the Way

Our long wait for more This Is Us is almost over!

The NBC drama has been teasing us with an episode here and an episode there since it returned for season five. After nearly a month off the air, it's back on Tuesday, Feb. 9 with some major life events in store.

E! News has an exclusive first look at the next episode in the clip above, which we assume is one of the opening scenes. Kate (Chrissy Metz) is getting ready to head to the hospital to meet the baby she and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are adopting while Kevin (Justin Hartley) is preparing for a big scene in his movie with Robert De Niro—as he describes it, his A Few Good Men, "Did you order the code red" moment.

He's then planning to head back to L.A. to stare at the belly of his pregnant fiancee Madison (Caitlin Thompson) until his twins are born, though thanks to the last episode, we all know those twins have other plans.