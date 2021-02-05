All About Legacies' Vampire Diaries Musical and What Comes Next

Well wasn't that just delightful?
Legacies just put on a rousing production of Salvatore: The Musical!, a very comprehensive show about the history of the Salvatore School that was really more like The Vampire Diaries: The Musical. Somehow it began with the events of the TVD pilot and made it all the way to the series finale in just one hilarious show, which also served as a bit of therapy for half its cast.
The parody was plentiful, the songs were catchy, the drama was juicy and everybody learned a little something. Plus, a surprise voiceover cameo! What more could we have asked for?
On the show, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) was given the task of writing the musical by the guidance counselor, a man who was quickly revealed to both the audience and all the characters that he's the latest monster of the week. However, he's a trickster sprite, so all the characters quickly forgot he was the monster and believed they had all known him their entire lives.
Only MG (Quincy Fouse) stuck with the monster investigation and was able to figure it out in the end, right before Alyssa (Olivia Liang) dragged him back to the Necromancer (Ben Geurens) for whatever plan he's got cooking.
Luckily, this sprite was a relatively nice monster who was there to help everyone figure out their turmoil and work it out in the form of a musical with help from a few strategically broken limbs. Thanks to him, both Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) had to play Elena Gilbert, and both of them walked away better for it.
Hope realized that even if Landon is human and "forever" no longer means forever, and Josie, with a little help from Jade, realized maybe Salvatore School isn't exactly her calling any longer.
Meanwhile, Lizzie took on the role of her mother Caroline with many fears that she wasn't up to the challenge, and Candice King actually provided the voiceover for a sweet letter to her daughter.
Everything we've seen so far this season, including the musical, is leading up to the next episode. Before production was shut down due to the pandemic, episode four would have served as the season two finale, and co-showrunner Julie Plec told E! News that the musical was the "crucible episode" that turns everyone onto the road they will travel in the would-be finale.
"Next week's episode really takes all these journeys and delivers on them and puts all these characters on a new path by the end, so that when we get to [episode five], that's the beginning of a new chapter of the story. You're going to see an immediate cause and effect in the next episode."
Plec also reminded us of the sphinx's prophecy that someone was going to die, and that's still happening.
"The fallout of that is really what the launchpoint of the next chapter is," she said.
Episode five will pick up a few weeks after episode four, and Bryant teased to E! that characters will be rocking "different places in life, different looks, different hair, different everything."
While Josie reexamines her place at the school (and even explores a life at Mystic Falls High), Hope's reunion with Landon isn't necessarily going to be smooth sailing.
"I can't say too much about where their relationship is going, but I will say it does take a pretty dramatic turn over the next couple of episodes," Plec said. "And it's something that she's really going to have to deal with."
While we wait to see that drama unfold, scroll down to get a few more behind-the-scenes tidbits from Plec and Bryant about Salvatore: The Musical! Sing it with us now, "Doppelganger! Doppelganger! Doppelganger! Doppelganger!"