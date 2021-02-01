Let the Games Recommence! Celebrity Game Night Returns For a Second Season

NBCUniversal International Networks' global, multi-platform brand dedicated to all things pop culture – announced that its SAFTA-winning local production in Africa, Celebrity Game Night, has been commissioned for a second season. Comprised of ten one-hour episodes, production was in Johannesburg and the show will premiere on February 8th, 2021 on E! (DStv channel 124).

Overflowing with fun and laughter, Celebrity Game Night is back for more side-splitting antics as favourite local stars battle it out to reign victorious. Returning to lead their celebrity squads to victory are original team captains, Jason Goliath and Ayanda Thabethe, while the razor-sharp Anele Mdoda (nominee for Best TV Presenter at the 2020 SAFTAs) reprises her role as host.