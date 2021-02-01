Let the Games Recommence! Celebrity Game Night Returns For a Second Season

NBCUniversal International Networks' global, multi-platform brand dedicated to all things pop culture – announced that its SAFTA-winning local production in Africa, Celebrity Game Night, has been commissioned for a second season. Comprised of ten one-hour episodes, production was in Johannesburg and the show will premiere on February 8th, 2021 on E! (DStv channel 124).
Overflowing with fun and laughter, Celebrity Game Night is back for more side-splitting antics as favourite local stars battle it out to reign victorious. Returning to lead their celebrity squads to victory are original team captains, Jason Goliath and Ayanda Thabethe, while the razor-sharp Anele Mdoda (nominee for Best TV Presenter at the 2020 SAFTAs) reprises her role as host.
Based on the Primetime Emmy Award-winning series Hollywood Game Night, the first season included some of the biggest names in local entertainment, such as Minnie Dlamini-Jones; Alex Caige; Dineo Langa; Ice Prince; Boity; Maps Maponyane; Roxy Burger and Lerato Kganyago. And, this season, Celebrity Game Night welcomes new celebrity guests, along with some returning faces, who take each other on in hysterical games such as "Where Are You Going?", "Popped Quiz" and "Clue Boom."
"We're delighted to provide some much-needed laughter with the highly anticipated return of Celebrity Game Night," commented Lee Raftery, Managing Director, EMEA and Chief Marketing Officer, NBCUniversal International. "Season Two of this SAFTA-winning production promises the same fun and hilarity while carefully following strict COVID-19 precautions, prioritizing the health and safety of the cast and crew."
Kee-Leen Irvine, Executive Producer for Rapid Blue adds: "We're thrilled at the success of Celebrity Game Night, presenting an often unknown and incredibly funny side to many of Mzansi's best loved celebrities. We can't wait to bring loads of new games and many giggles to your screens in what promises to be an explosive second season. Game-face on!"
Executive produced for NBCUniversal International Networks, Celebrity Game Night is produced by Rapid Blue in Johannesburg. More details – including the celebrities participating in the second season – will be announced in the coming weeks. The Game Night format is distributed globally by NBCUniversal Formats.