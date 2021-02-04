Married at First Sight’s Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico Welcome Baby No. 2

Reality stars and proud parents Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico just welcomed their second child.

The couple, who fell in love on Lifetime's Married at First Sight in 2016, told E! News that Ashley gave birth to the pair's second baby, a girl, on Feb. 3. They named their little one Vaeda Marie.

Ashley shared with us, "This pregnancy was not easy on me and the birth was even harder but meeting the new addition to our family made it all worth it! It was definitely love at first sight. We can't wait to get her home and introduce her to big sister."

Ashley and Anthony, who also share daughter Mila, 2, are set to star in Married at First Sight: Couples' Cam, premiering Feb. 4 at 8/7c on Lifetime.

In an interview with Us Weekly in 2020, Anthony gushed over how becoming parents has been the biggest joy.

"Mila has changed our lives in so many amazing ways and we couldn't imagine life without her," he said. "I don't think either of us has ever loved someone so much."

Ashley documented her pregnancy journey on social media. On Jan. 4, one month before her due date, she shared a photo of herself standing in Vaeda's soon-to-be nursery to Instagram, along with a message about self-confidence during this special time.