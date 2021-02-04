Country Music Trailblazer Mickey Guyton on Why She "Fights That Much Harder" for Inclusion

Mickey Guyton is not blind to the racial inequality within the country music community.

The singer-songwriter exclusively tells E! News she's well aware of how Black people are treated by fellow artists, record label executives and even listeners. But she feels it's her duty to pave a way for the Black girls and boys who aspire to be a country musician one day.

"There's so many people: women, Black women, indigenous, Latinx, LGBTQIA+, that have a unique story that's important to be heard and when you're not giving people that platform, that is just flat out wrong in my personal opinion," she explains. "That's why representation matters, because there's a little 7 year old girl out there that looks like me that has these dreams and when she doesn't see herself, she doesn't get to pursue that and she doesn't get to live a life that could have been destined for her."

But representing the Black community poses it challenges for Mickey too, who recalls the racism she's faced in recent years.