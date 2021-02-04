Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Daughter Kaavia Has the Best Birthday Message for Big Brother Zaire

Zaire Wade turned 19 on Thursday, Feb. 4. And while he received well-wishes from several family members, Kaavia James Union Wade's message took the cake.

"19 huh???" a post shared to the 2-year-old tot's Instagram account read. "Seems like just yesterday we were running our 'Come see my cute baby sister and stay for dessert scam.' Happy Birthday bro bro @zaire."

The tribute also featured a photo of Kaavia staring up at her big brother during a basketball game and another sweet snapshot of Zaire holding his baby sister.

To be clear, Kaavia's parents Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade run the account. Still, Zaire seemed to appreciate the post nonetheless, writing "Love you" with laughing and heart emojis.

Kaavia wasn't the only one to have a little fun with the birthday messages. Zaya Wade, 13, did, too. "Happy Birthday big bro!!" she wrote alongside a throwback photo, "(had to expose you a bit)."

Even Dwyane couldn't resist leaving a playful comment, "Those [teeth]," the retired basketball star wrote beneath the pic. "Thank God for braces."