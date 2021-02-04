Marilyn Manson Receives Welfare Check From Police Amid Abuse Allegations

Watch : Marilyn Manson Speaks Out After Abuse Allegations

Amid abuse allegations against him, Marilyn Manson was visited by police conducting a welfare check.

Officers responded to a welfare check around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to E! News. "The investigation was completed and there was no evidence of any trouble," the spokesperson said. "Officers made contact with someone who indicated that there was no trouble. At the end of the day, that happens when someone doesn't answer their phone."

The Los Angeles Police Department did not confirm with E! News the identity of the person nor who's home they responded to. A law enforcement source confirmed to E! News the home visited by police is on Manson's street. Per TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, police received a call from someone concerned about the singer after not hearing from him. According to those sources, officers ultimately got in contact with a rep for the star while Manson purportedly never answered, TMZ reported.