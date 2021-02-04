Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are ''No Longer Speaking'' as They Prepare to Divorce

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye Focus on Kids As They Spend Time Apart

Kim Kardashian is keeping up with one less person.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star has yet to file for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West, but, according to a source close to Kim, that's a mere formality. The insider exclusively tells E! News Kim and Kanye have "are completely done and no longer speaking."

At this point, the source says, "She is trying to stay strong and move on with her life."

Though many people are aware of Kim and Kanye's rocky relationship status, the insider explains that Kim has yet to initiate formal proceedings because she "is still working out the logistics of announcing the divorce."

Nonetheless, the insider says their separation is "completely official in her mind."

Likewise, a second source shares, "Kanye is also completely done with the marriage and is moving on."

Unlike his wife of six years, however, the Life of Pablo performer seems keen on making their split official sooner rather than later.