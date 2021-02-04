2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

The Complete List of Nominations
Inside the Loves Lives of the Modern Family Stars

Take a closer look at the love lives of Sofía Vergara, Sarah Hyland, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and more Modern Family stars.

In the 11 years that Modern Family was on the air, fans fell in love with the cast on and off-screen.

The actors behind the iconic Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker family members were and continue to be just as fun to keep up with as their characters, but especially when it comes to their dating lives.

Look no further than the perfect couple that is Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello. The pair went on their first date on June 15, 2014—all because the True Blood actor asked none other than Jesse Tyler Ferguson for Sofía's number—and now, five years into their marriage, they continue to celebrate every time that June date rolls around. 

Then there's Sarah Hyland, who publicly rooted for Wells Adams on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette and the subsequent iteration of Bachelor in Paradise, only for him to wind up falling for her. Wells slid into Sarah's DMs, and the rest, as they say, was history

Keep scrolling for more on Sofía and Sarah's whirlwind romances as part of a deep-dive into the love lives of the cast of Modern Family

Sarah Hyland

Hyland has been dating Bachelor Nation's Wells Adams since fall 2017. The lovebirds got engaged in July 2019 and were supposed to get married in August 2020 but postponed their wedding due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Maybe 2021 will be the year they finally walk down the aisle.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Ferguson married his boyfriend of two years, Justin Mikita, in a New York wedding on July 20, 2013. Then, just last year, the couple welcomed their first child together: Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita, born on July 7, 2020.

Sofía Vergara

When Joe Manganiello found out Vergara was single, he immediately asked her co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson for her phone number—and the rest was history. The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2014 and were married in Palm Beach, Fla. in November 2015.

Ariel Winter

Winter is currently dating fellow actor Luke Benward. She confirmed their relationship in late 2019 and recently proved they're still going strong by sharing photos of the intimate picnic he threw her for her 23rd birthday on Jan. 28, 2021.

Ty Burrell

The Modern Family father is a dad in real life, too. Burrell married his wife Holly in August 2000, and they've since adopted two baby girls

Eric Stonestreet

Stonestreet has been dating Lindsay Schweitzer, a nurse he met during a Big Slick Charity event in his hometown of Kansas City, for four years. They can often be seen pranking each other on Instagram.

Julie Bowen

Bowen married real estate investor Scott Phillips in 2004 but filed for divorce in Feb. 2018. They share three children together. 

Ed O'Neill

O'Neill married actress Catherine Rusoff in 1986 and they share two daughters—Sophia, 22 and Claire, 25—together. You might even recognize Sophia, as she made an appearance on Modern Family in 2012.

