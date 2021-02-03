Why Jane Levy Didn't Realize She Was Nominated For a Golden Globe At First

An honor to be nominated.
That's how actress Jane Levy was feeling when she exclusively spoke with E! News about her 2021 Golden Globes nomination for Best Actress in a Television Series—Comedy. However, Levy, who has been nominated for her work in NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, didn't think she'd actually be a contender.
"I had been sent an article that was like 'Predicted Wins' or whatever and 'Nominations for the Golden Globes,' and my name has been thrown out there on some of these lists," Levy told E! News. "And it's very flattering every time I read that but, I sort of just assumed that it wasn't going to happen because, I don't know, who assumes that that's gonna happen?"
Per Levy, having read this article before bed, she "dreamt about" a potential nomination. She continued, "I woke up like, three minutes before the announcements. Just my body woke up, and I grabbed my phone, and I was just scrolling Twitter. And I was like, 'Ok, ok, ok let's see what happens.'"
Apparently, Levy didn't watch the livestream announcement. Thus, when people started reporting on Levy being nominated she didn't realize they were talking about her!
The 31-year-old actress quipped, "I was like, 'Eugene? Or the other one?' And then, it was me."
In her defense, both Eugene Levy and Dan Levy were nominated for Schitt's Creek. So, we can understand the confusion.
On being nominated alongside Lily Collins, Kaley Cuoco, Elle Fanning and Catherine O'Hara, Levy made it clear that she was feeling honored.
"Last night I was thinking that, you know, even if I don't get a nomination, how amazing it is that my name is on this list, next to all these movie stars that I have grown up watching," she expressed. "And how thrilling and bizarre that is for me. And so today, to have an actual Golden Globe nomination feels quite surreal."
Since Levy was in the middle of filming for Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, she noted that she was running on four hours of sleep and really only had a chance to talk to her mom. Nonetheless, she took a moment to share what it means to be able to play Zoey Clarke.
"Mostly, what I'm thinking about is like, what a wild ride this experience has been and how grateful I am for the role of Zoey," she noted. "Because, never before have I played a character that has been so affecting for people."
As fans of the show may know, Levy's character loses her father Mitch (Peter Gallagher) following his battle with progressive supranuclear palsy.
"Zoey's processing of her grief has been a really gratifying thing to explore and work on, especially because of the response I get from people who watch the show on Twitter," she said before adding, "Where they say, ‘You know your portrayal of grief allowed me this cathartic cry' or 'That song gave me joy' and you know, 'I didn't feel the anxiety that we're all feeling right now for just an hour.'"
Levy concluded by calling her work on the NBC hit "a great honor."
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
