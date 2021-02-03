2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

The Complete List of Nominations
Jenny Slate Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiancé Ben Shattuck

Jenny Slate, who announced her pregnancy in December, revealed that she had given birth to her first child, a baby girl, with fiancé Ben Shattuck.

Watch: Jenny Slate Is Expecting First Baby With Ben Shattuck

Jenny Slate and fiancé Ben Stattuck are officially parents, the actress confirmed in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The Parks and Recreation star joked, "Yeah, I'm not pregnant anymore. The baby came out!"

The Obvious Child actress shared that the pair named their little one Ida Lupine

"I can say, without a doubt, that motherhood is for sure the most meaningful thing that has ever happened to me," she added. "I feel really lucky and happy."

This is the first child for the couple, who announced their engagement in September 2019 after going public with their romance at the Sundance Film Festival earlier that year. 

Jenny wrote on Instagram of the proposal, "He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES. I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going."

The Venom star told ET that Ben is already a great dad. "He was so sweet and supportive toward me," she said. "We are already very, very close, but I guess you can get closer and closer when your love is healthy and good."

Jenny announced her pregnancy news in a December episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. She joked that she was baking a lot of bread during quarantine, but that she may have made "too much"—before revealing her pregnant belly.  

 

She quipped, "How have the exact last nine months been? They've been real pregnant for me!"

