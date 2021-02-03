Southern Charm's Danni Baird Responds to Madison LeCroy & Alex Rodriguez Romance Rumors

Watch : Madison LeCroy Pulls Out Jay Cutler "Receipts" After Kristin Reunion

Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy + Alex Rodriguez?? Not so fast.

Recent rumors claim that the retired MLB star, who is engaged to longtime girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, and the Bravo reality star were romantically involved. A-Rod's rep had no immediate comment when reached by E! News. LeCroy has not responded to the romance rumors.

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, Southern Charm star Danni Baird appeared on the podcast Reality Life With Kate Casey and was asked about the topic. Host Kate Casey asked, "When you heard that it was possibly A-Rod, were you like, 'What? What happened to our show? Where are we in the world? What's going on?'"

"Months before that, I had heard, like, she [LeCroy] had told me that they were Facetiming or something," Baird said, without echoing Rodriguez's name. "And I just assumed. I never asked more about it or anything like that. So I just kind of forgot about it. It just didn't tie in that he was a Major League Baseball player."

However, when asked about the LeCroy-Rodriguez rumors, a source told E! News in a statement to E! News, "Alex doesn't know her and has never met her."