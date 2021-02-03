Megan FoxStormi WebsterMeghan MarkleBachelor NationPhotosVideos

2021 Golden Globes: Emily in Paris, Bridgerton and More Nomination Surprises

Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson announced the nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes on Feb. 3. Scroll on to see which of your favorite movies and TV shows made the list.

By Elyse Dupre 03 Feb, 2021 3:41 PMTags
MoviesTVRed CarpetAwardsGolden GlobesCelebrities
Watch: Spike Lee's Children Named 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

The nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes are finally here! 

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the nominees for the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Wednesday, Feb. 3, with Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson announcing a few of the contenders. The Crown and Schitt's Creek swept the television categories—earning six and five nods, respectively—while Mank and The Trial of Chicago Fire led the film nominees—again, earning six and give nominations, respectively.

And while some predictions came true, there were also quite a few surprises. Take Emily in Paris, for instance. Fans were shocked to see the popular Netflix series earned a nomination in the Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) category. Lily Collins also secured a nod in the Best Actress in a TV Series (Comedy) category for her role as Emily Cooper. Similarly, some were surprised to see that big names, like Meryl Streep and Zendaya, didn't get any love.

Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to see which stars take home a trophy. The Golden Globe Awards airs Sunday, Feb. 28, on NBC. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the ceremony. And while they've fulfilled the emcee duties before, this will be their first time doing so on separate coasts. According to Variety, Fey will be in New York while Poehler will be in California.

photos
2021 Golden Globe Nominations: Stars React

But for now, let's a take a closer look at some of the most surprising nominations.

Netflix
Zero Nominations for Malcolm & Marie

Many fans were hoping to see Zendaya and John David Washington get acting nominations for their work in the Sam Levinson movie Malcolm & Marie. However, the film, which debuts Feb. 5, didn't receive any nods.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX
Bridgerton Left Out This Season

It looks like Bridgerton will have to wait another season for a Golden Globe. Despite being Netflix's biggest series ever, the Shonda Rimes show didn't receive a single nomination.  We wonder what Lady Whistledown has to say.

David Lee/NETFLIX
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Left Out of Best Motion Picture (Drama)

Considering Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman were nominated in the Best Actress and Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama categories for their performances in the movie, many were shocked to see the film didn't make the Best Motion Picture Drama list. In fact, many outlets, including Vanity Fair and Variety, had predicted that the picture would be a shoo-in.

Netflix
Emily in Paris Gets 2 Nods

C'est magnifique! Fans were pleasantly surprised to see the binge-worthy Netflix series on the list. Not only did the show earn a nomination in the Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy) category, but its star Lily Collins secured a Best Television Actress in a Musical/Comedy Series for her role as Emily Cooper. It looks like this show has a certain je ne sais quoi that the HFPA couldn't resist.

YouTube
Kate Hudson & Music Secure Nominations

While Kate Hudson has been winning over fans for years with her acting in Almost Famous and a number of romantic comedies, not everyone expected to see her name pop up on the Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) list for her role in Music. The Sia-directed movie, which has made headlines over its casting controversy, also earned a nomination in the Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) category.

YouTube
No Love for Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep already has 32 Golden Globe nominations under her belt. But many expected the 71-year-old actress to be in the running for a few more awards this year. First, there was her performance in The Prom. James Corden received a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) category for his role in the movie, and the film is up for Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy). Then, there was her acting in Let Them All Talk. But it looks like she won't be adding a ninth statue to her trophy shelf this year.

YouTube
Jared Leto Earns a Little Love for The Little Things

In fact, Jared Leto was the only one from the star-studded film, which also featured Denzel Washington and Rami Malek, to receive any recognition.

YouTube
Mank Is a Top Contender

Critics expected Mank to do well. They just didn't know how well. While many movie buffs predicted that Amanda Seyfried would get a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role as Marion Davies, several didn't expect the picture to be the leader of the film categories, earning six nominations overall. The top contender also features Gary Oldman, Lily CollinsArliss Howard, Tom Pelphrey, Sam Troughton, Ferdinand Kingsley, Tuppence Middleton, Tom Burke and Charles Dance.

YouTube
Promising Young Woman Receives 4 Nominations

Same With Promising Young Woman. While many expected Carey Mulligan to secure a Best Actress nomination, several critics hadn't predicted that the movie would receive four nominations and be tied for third place for most nominated film of the night.

Trending Stories

1

Hailey Bieber Reveals How Justin's Lyme Disease Battle Impacted Her

2
Exclusive

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are "Still Madly in Love" Two Years Later

3

John Travolta and Ella Recreate Grease for 2021 Super Bowl Ad

4
Exclusive

Inside Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers’ “Private and Low Key” Romance

5

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Son Connor Gives Rare Glimpse at His Life