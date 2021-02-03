Megan FoxStormi WebsterMeghan MarkleBachelor NationPhotosVideos
Exclusive

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are "Still Madly in Love" Two Years After Split

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still "madly in love" with each other, a source exclusively tells E! News. So are Stormi's parents getting back together? Read on to find out.

By Lindsay Weinberg 03 Feb, 2021 3:15 AMTags
Celebrity FamiliesExclusivesKeeping Up With The KardashiansKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerCelebritiesTravis ScottStormi Webster
Watch: Kylie Jenner Celebrates Stormi's 3rd Birthday With a Dreamy Vacation

There's still hope for mom and dad!

One day after Stormi Webster turned 3 years old, an insider tells E! News her parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are open to reconciling in the future. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and "goosebumps" rapper still have deep feelings for each other.

A source close to the former couple exclusively tells us, "Kylie and Travis are still madly in love. You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there. Both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy."

The source explains that the pair have been "amazing co-parents" and are following a "great routine."

But that brings us to a more pressing question: Are they getting back together?

It hasn't happened yet, though the insider adds, "Kylie and Travis spend a lot of time together with Stormi as a family and aren't ruling out getting back together. They aren't putting pressure on the relationship right now." 

photos
Revisit Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Sweetest Quotes About Each Other

It's also important to note that neither Kylie nor Travis are seeing other people "at this moment," paving the way for future possibilities.

The stars called it quits in the fall of 2019, more than a year after Stormi was born. By the time her second birthday rolled around in February 2020, the exes were "closer than ever" but not officially back together.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

A year after the breakup, they were said to be navigating their roles as parents, apart. "They aren't together romantically and are doing their own thing," we learned at the time. 

Throughout the pandemic, they proved they still show up for each other in big ways. For example, in December, Kylie and Stormi took her private jet to Houston, Texas, to support Travis' charity event before Christmas. 

To celebrate his daughter's 3rd birthday yesterday, Travis wrote a little poem on the 'gram, saying, "3 is bigger than 2/ 3 more years of love that's true/ 3 more inches u might have grew/ 3 more years a lot to dooo!!!/ 3 more TIMES I LOVE UUUUUU." He added, "Happy bday to my Lil storm storm." 

Not to be outdone, Kylie threw her baby the third annual "Stormi World" party, treating her family to a giant candy bar, natch. And last week, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian all joined the mother-daughter duo for a destination birthday bash in Turks and Caicos.

Trending Stories

1

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2021 Nominations: The Complete List

2
Exclusive

Inside Dustin Diamond's Final Moments Before His Death

3

Rebel Wilson Confirms She’s Single After Jacob Busch Breakup

4
Exclusive

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are "Still Madly in Love" Two Years Later

5
Exclusive

Inside Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers’ “Private and Low Key” Romance