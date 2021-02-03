These $26 Faux Fur Slippers Have 14,000 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You know those criss-cross slippers you've been seeing everywhere? Well, Amazon has a super affordable version of them, available in 12 different colors and prints. Reviewers are loving these slippers that you can even wear outdoors thanks to their waterproof sole. Their memory foam insole is super comfy and they never look sloppy.

Shop them below, and hear more about what reviewers have to say!