Buddy & Matteo Turn Six Months: Relive Nikki & Brie Bella's Sons' Cutest Pics

Another milestone for the Bella boys.

This week, Buddy Danielson and Matteo Chigvintsev, who are Brie Bella and Nikki Bella's sons, turned six months old. The Total Bellas stars each took to social media to commemorate their little ones' half birthdays.

On Sunday, Jan. 31, Nikki posted several photos of her son with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and wrote, "Leo full moon for my little leo Teo who turned 6 months yesterday."

As E! readers may recall, Nikki and Artem welcomed Matteo into the world on July 31, 2020. Nikki shared at the time, "Our baby boy is here and we couldn't be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy."

Artem also shared the baby news, writing, "7/31/2020 please welcome our precious baby boy Chigvintsev. Proud of my love @thenikkibella."

What made Matteo's arrival even more special? His cousin Buddy was born just one day after. "It's a BOY!!!" Brie captioned her Instagram post in early August. "We are overwhelmed with joy and everyone is healthy!!!"