Did Kristin Cavallari Send a Valentine's Day Note to Ex Jay Cutler? See the Photo Raising Eyebrows

For a special someone who goes by J, Kristin Cavallari has a sweet message for you.
As the countdown continues towards Valentine's Day, the Uncommon James founder was able to get in the holiday spirit by posting a heartfelt note on Instagram.
"Dear J, You can skip the chocolate this year," the letter read on Tuesday, Feb. 2. "I want tequila, a beach and [a] secret rose candle at Uncommon James. XOXO, KC."
The note added, "PS. T minus 12 days. You've got this."
As you likely could have guessed, fans immediately thought of Kristin's estranged husband Jay Cutler when they saw that the letter was addressed to J. And while some may hope this is another sign of a possible reconciliation, a source recently shared with E! News that they aren't getting back together.
"They are friends and they are single," a source previously noted. "They will always have each other's back."
Back in August 2020, the couple decided to split after a decade together. Since then, the pair has remained focused on co-parenting their three children: Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6 and Saylor, 5.
Since the split, Kristin has been spotted enjoying quality time with Jeff Dye. In fact, the comedian decided to get in on the Valentine's fun by posting his own message.
Dear K, you can skip the distance this year," he wrote using Uncommon James' template. "I want drinks, dancing and you from Uncommon James. XOXO, Jeffy." Hello Cupid!
While getting a divorce in the public eye is never easy, Kristin was able to kick off 2021 in good spirits.
"33 was a crazy year to say the least," the former Very Cavallari star wrote on Instagram. "The ups and downs, highs and lows. But I can honestly say it was one the best years of my life. Lots of growth and opportunity. I feel like I'm back to my old self and it feels really damn good. This is 34."
As for whether or not Kristin and Jay will get the Internet talking again with their social media posts, only time will tell. But as Jay recently explained on Instagram, they share a special bond that can't be broken.
"The world is full of users," he wrote online. "10 years. Can't break that."