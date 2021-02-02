Rebel Wilson Confirms She's Single After Jacob Busch Breakup

Watch : Rebel Wilson Shares Year of Health Weight Loss Update

Rebel Wilson is back on the market.

On Tuesday, Feb. 2, the Bridesmaids actress took to social media where she appeared to be working on the set of a new project. However, instead of teasing her new job, Rebel decided to let her followers know she is available.

"Lots on my mind...aghhhhhh.." she shared on Instagram. "#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!" Rebel's rep later confirmed to E! News that she is indeed single.

While details surrounding Rebel and Jacob Busch's split remain private, the pair created many happy memories together after making their red carpet debut in September 2020. And long before she experienced a health and wellness transformation, Rebel's man was cheering her on.

"Some people on social media say, 'Oh, well you lost weight and then you got a hot boyfriend.' But, what I do want to say to those people is that I actually dated Jacob when I was at my heaviest as well," Rebel previously explained to E! News. "So, it's not like I suddenly lost weight, and then you're like, oh, you get a hot boyfriend—that's not how it works."