Watch Michael B. Jordan Become the Ultimate Alexa Fantasy in 2021 Super Bowl Commercial

Watch : Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey's Relationship Timeline

What if Michael B. Jordan fulfilled all of your needs and desires?

Well, that's the scenario in his new Super Bowl LV commercial, which he shared to his social media accounts on Feb. 2. The Creed star becomes the center of a woman's fantasy as she imagines him as the physical embodiment of Amazon's smart home operating system, aka Alexa.

In her 60-second daydream, People's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive performs common tasks given to Alexa, such as answering recipe questions, translating English to French and controlling household items, but doing so with a much, sexier face.

Fans even get a shirtless Michael when the homeowners asks Alexa to "dim the lights" and the star takes his shirt off and throws it on top of a standing lamp. He even sits in a tub (fully clothed) in a candle-lit bathroom reading a sensual audiobook to the woman.

The hilarious parts of the ad feature the woman's husband, who is completely unaware of what's happening and has no idea why the human-shaped Alexa is in his home.