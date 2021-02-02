RHOBH Drama? Garcelle Beauvais Is Noticeably Absent From Kyle Richards' "New Squad" Pics

There may be drama brewing in Beverly Hills.
On Monday, Feb. 1, Kyle Richards took to Instagram to share photos as she headed off on a trip for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo personality first teased the getaway by sharing pictures of her travel look and monogramed luggage.
She also took to her feed and posted, "Girls road trip ... yes, those girls #rhobh #season11."
Later on, Kyle shared a group photo on her Instagram Story, which read: "Pod is the new squad."
The on-set selfie featured castmates Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton. Fellow RHOBH co-star Garcelle Beauvais was noticeably absent from the photo.
While Garcelle has missed show trips before—she was MIA from season 10's disastrous Santa Barbara getaway—we sensed there may be some drama involved with this "girls road trip." Why?
Well, when a fan on Twitter asked if she was going on the cast trip, Garcelle responded with a simple, "No".
There was no explanation or a safe travel wish to her co-stars. We'll be interested to see how all of this plays out on screen!
As E! readers may know, RHOBH began filming its 11th season back in October and has followed safety protocols and regular testing. However, as a source detailed to E! News, filming was temporarily suspended after individuals tested positive for COVID-19.
At the beginning of December, Kyle confirmed that she and daughter Sophia Umansky had COVID-19. "I love these people so much," Kyle noted alongside a family photo. "Some of you may have heard I have COVID. I got it after these photos were taken."
"Since I was diagnosed I have been separated from my family in order to keep them healthy. Unfortunately, Sophia also got it," she continued. "We will stay in isolation until it's safe to see the family and others again. I can't wait to hug them."
Prior to this, a source shared with E! News that Dorit and Kathy also tested positive.
Thankfully, the women have since recovered and are back filming the Bravo hit. On their recovery, Kyle commented later in December, "So happy that my sister @kathyhilton & I are feeling good after fighting covid. 2021 can't come soon enough."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo.
Binge past episodes of Real Housewives on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)