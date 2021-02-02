Kelly Dodd Is Bracing to Be Fired From The Real Housewives of Orange County

Could Kelly Dodd be losing her orange?

Amid growing controversy this season, The Real Housewives of Orange County star is "expecting to be fired from the show, a source told E! News, noting "nothing has been confirmed" just yet.

"Although she would love to stay on the show, she has come to terms with it," the source continued. "She knows it's coming."

Kelly has received criticism for her recent controversial comments, including those about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Still, the source claimed, "Kelly stands by her opinions and thinks the show is favoring the other ladies," specifically Braunwyn Windham-Burke. According to the insider, the 45-year-old reality star "feels she is definitely being pushed out."

Still, a Bravo rep told E! News the network has made no casting decisions yet.

Earlier this week, Positive Beverage, which had a partnership with Kelly for two years, announced they were cutting ties with her, pointing to her behavior on the show, including her comments during the reunion, and her recent social media posts as reasons for ending the affiliation.

On Jan. 30, Kelly shared a video of herself dining at a restaurant in Newport Beach with friends in which an unidentified voice in the background could be heard yelling, "Nobody's wearing a mask" and "super spreader."

While Kelly later deleted the Instagram clip, she seemed to address the backlash in a separate Stories video. "I'm not a super spreader because there's nothing to spread because we all got the vaccine and we don't have it. So, there's nothing to spread about super spreaders. The sheeple are mad!"