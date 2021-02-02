Ashton Kutcher Mistook Bridgerton for Porn After Catching Mila Kunis Watching a NSFW Episode

Watch : Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Hilariously Slam Split Rumors

There's a certain Bridgerton scene that seriously fooled Ashton Kutcher.

During a virtual Today interview on Monday, Feb. 1, Mila Kunis explained why her husband thought she was watching porn during one of highly recommended series' more NSFW scenes.

"Okay, I fall asleep by 9:30, I am out. It doesn't matter what is on, I'm asleep. Last night I happened to—I clearly stayed up til midnight," the mother of two explained. "I was like, ‘What's happening on this show?' He's dead asleep. Wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode and he goes, ‘Are you watching a porno?' Like, he was so confused of what was happened!"

As Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager hysterically laughed, Ashton defended himself and recalled, "It's this mini porno that she's watching in the middle of the night. I'm like—I didn't know what was going on. Is there somebody else in the bed? It was terrifying!"

Through tears of laughter, Mila said she had to shush Ashton immediately as she shouted, "Be quiet! This is the wedding!" before hushing herself to avoid spoilers for future Bridgerton binge watchers.