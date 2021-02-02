LeBron James Speaks Out After Heckler Gets Ejected From NBA Game

Watch : LeBron James' Long History With Activism

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, Feb. 1—but the score isn't what has the Internet talking.

Instead of the scoreboard, it was what was unfolding on the sidelines between LeBron James and courtside ticket holder Juliana Carlos that has since sparked headlines. Juliana was ultimately kicked out of the arena with her husband, Chris Carlos, and the rest of their group after a heated exchange.

"There was a back and forth between two grown men," LeBron said in a press conference after the game. "We said our piece. He said his piece. I said my piece and then when someone else jumped into it and said their piece, but I didn't think they should have been kicked out, but they might have had a couple drinks maybe and they could have probably kept it going and the game wouldn't have been about the game no more, so I think the referees did what they had to do."

Juliana shared her side in a since-deleted video on her Instagram Story, telling viewers that her husband, a Hawks fan, has an "issue" with LeBron. "All of a sudden LeBron says something to my husband," she claimed. "I see this and I stand up and go, 'Don't f--king talk to my husband.'" According to Juliana, LeBron retorted by calling her a bitch and telling her to sit down, allegedly spurring more expletives to be flung back and forth until she was kicked out.