Rapper Silento Arrested and Charged for the Murder of His Cousin

Rapper Silento was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 31 in connection to the killing of his cousin in DeKalb County, Ga.

The 23-year-old performer, whose real name is Ricky Hawk, was booked on suspicion of felony murder stemming from the death of Frederick Rooks, according to the booking document obtained by E! News.

Per the DeKalb County Police Department incident report, officers found Frederick, 34, lying in the street in the early hours of Jan. 21 in Panthersville, a suburb of Atlanta.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to the face and leg and was pronounced dead at the scene, the report shows. Police found at least eight bullet casings in the street around the victim.

According to the report, neighbors contacted law enforcement after hearing multiple gunshots. Officers obtained Ring video footage from nearby homes that showed a number of vehicles fleeing the scene.

Silento, who is best known for his 2015 hit "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)," has faced a number of legal troubles over the last year, including an arrest in Oct. 2020.