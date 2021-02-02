Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She Accidentally "Stabbed" Co-Star Claudia Jessie

Now this is some news for Lady Whistledown.
Nicola Coughlan had a mishap with a parasol while filming Bridgerton, the actress revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The incident—which occurred on Coughlan's first day on set of the Netflix series—led to the accidentally stabbing of her co-star Claudia Jessie.
"Unfortunately that is true," the 34-year-old star, who portrays Penelope Featherington on the show, told host Kelly Clarkson. "So, it was my first day on set and it's quite terrifying getting a big Shondaland Netflix job, you think, 'I just don't want to screw this up.'"
"So they said to me, 'You're very tiny, let's put you in heels,'" Coughlan recalled, adding that she totally agreed. However, as she shared with Clarkson, "It became evident pretty quickly that with the corset and the heels my balance was not so amazing."
As Coughlan explained, she fell three times while walking on the set.
"And the third time I was holding a parasol, which in the wrong hands is a deadly weapon," the Derry Girls alum noted. "And I fell forward and stabbed Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise Bridgerton, in the hand and she just started bleeding. But she's still my friend!"
"Yeah, unfortunately there was a stabbing on the first day," Coughlan added, "and I was guilty, it was not good."
Hopefully, there will be no parasol incidents when season two of the hit series starts production this spring. As fans may recall, executive producer Shonda Rhimes teased season two details on Jan. 21 when she shared a letter from Lady Whistledown herself.
"This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season," the message stated, referencing Jonathan Bailey's character. "I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities."
While the first season followed the love story of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett (Regé-Jean Page), season two of the series, which is based on author Julia Quinn's beloved books about the eight Bridgerton siblings, will now focus on Daphne's brother.