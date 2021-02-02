The Bachelor Finally Says Goodbye to Some Of Its Bullies

Finally, Victoria is gone.
The Bachelor finally got rid of one of its biggest problems this week after Matt James was finally informed of the madness that's been going on amongst the women fighting for his hand in marriage. To his credit, justice was fairly swift.
Matt first spoke to Brittany, who had been accused of being an escort in last week's episode. She was clearly devastated about how much bullying she had encountered since joining the show and told him it was Anna who spread the rumor. Matt then sat down with Anna, and while she admitted she had made a mistake, that wasn't enough to save her, and Matt sent her home.
Then Matt took some time to talk to some of the other girls and he learned that Victoria had said Ryan was a "ho" simply because she was a dancer. That's just one of Victoria's many crimes, but it's the one he confronted her with. Victoria said that line was taken out of context but couldn't explain to Matt what context would make that comment OK, and as the rose ceremony began, she began to panic.
She was right to panic because she got no rose, but Brittany and Ryan were named first.
Victoria tried to make a grand dramatic exit by telling Matt she felt sorry for him because he was operating on "hearsay" and not "facts," but she did not elaborate on what facts she wished she could provide. Then she was gone, but she's exactly the kind of person this show will never let go of despite her horrible behavior, so we fully expect to see her on Bachelor in Paradise if it happens next summer.
While Anna and Victoria were the main perpetrators of the bullying, they were not alone. Many other women, like Kit and MJ, happily joined in when Anna and Victoria waged war on the newbies for no reason at all and they're all still there. Matt did ask MJ about having heard her name thrown around, and she saw it as someone feeling "threatened" by her and confronted the other women about it.
Jessenia admitted she was the one who said MJ's name and that made MJ very mad, vowing to clear things up with Matt when she got the chance. That chance came in the form of a two-on-one for MJ and Jessenia, and MJ was practically dressed for war in a big-shouldered jacket dress while Jessenia went for a ponytail and a jumpsuit, ready to call MJ out for her lies. Obviously we'll have to wait until next week to find out which woman gets to stay, but hopefully it's not MJ.
Elsewhere, Rachael got a fancy dress date and Kit (whose life is usually, and we quote, "gold Bentleys and red carpets and fashion events") got to bake cookies in Matt's suite while the group date involved shoveling manure on a farm. One of these things is not like the other...
Scroll down to keep up with all the women remaining on Matt's season!
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.