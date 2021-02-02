Why Lupin Is One of Netflix's Biggest Hits Right Now

You don't have to speak French to get into Netflix's latest imported treat.
Sure, it would help, but Lupin is almost enjoyable even if you don't know exactly what's going on. The French mystery thriller is one of the top shows on Netflix right now—the first French show to land in the top 10 upon launch—and currently sits at 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and if you've heard anyone (or everyone) talking about star Omar Sy, this is why.
The series follows a professional thief named Assane (Sy) who is seeking revenge for his father who was once framed for stealing a necklace from the powerful Pellegrini family he worked for. Assane uses tips and tricks from the fictional thief and master of disguise Arsène Lupin, the star of a book given to him by his father, to expose the Pellegrinis' various crimes.
Whether you're already a fan or you're looking for excuses to hit play, here are a few reasons why the show is so hot right now.
Omar Sy
Sy is just simply a star, and he is a big star in France. Before Lupin, he was known for movies like The Intouchables, 2 Alone in Paris and The Wolf's Call. He also appeared in Jurassic World and X-Men: Days of Future Past.
The story requires Assane and therefor Sy to play a variety of roles, and that's where the real magic of the series lies—Sy can play pretty much anything and is an obvious star, even when you can't understand a word he says because you don't speak French. He might be the most likable criminal on TV right now, and you'll root for him even if you feel a little morally confused afterwards.
An Incredible Setting
While we're all stuck at home, the show allows for a little adventure through the streets of Paris. There's no pandemic to be found onscreen, so it's the perfect way to escape and get a little stressed about something completely unrelated to all the things stressing you out in real life. Allow Assane to take you on a ride through some Parisian crimes while you take a break from just taking trips between your kitchen and your living room.
An Easy Binge
There are only five episodes in part one, and while it's a quick and satisfying binge, it all ends on a heck of a cliffhanger. Luckily, part two is coming this summer, as promised by Netflix earlier in January.
If you're new to the show, just don't let the subtitles scare you away, in case you're afraid you don't have the time to simply sit and pay attention. We feel you, we understand you, and we are here to tell you that you can do it. If you're going to ease your way into a subtitled series, this is the one to start with. You'll get it even if you don't fully get it.
Season one of Lupin is now streaming on Netflix.