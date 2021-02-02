Eva Mendes Sets the Record Straight on Those Plastic Surgery Comments

Watch : How Ryan Gosling Changed Eva Mendes' Mind on Having Kids

Eva Mendes isn't letting anyone put words into her mouth.

On Monday, Feb. 1, the Love River actress took to Instagram to set the record straight after her comments were taken out of context.

"My friend sent me this," Eva began her caption, in which she showed an article that claimed she "denies plastic surgery accusations left on her Instagram post." The story also said she "clapped back" at the commenter.

"Regarding this 'headline,'" the Hitch actress continued, "...ummm... Kinda. Sorta. But not really. Never 'denied plastic surgery.' All I did was reply to a specific comment on [social media]. Would never deny that stuff. I'm all for it. All. For. It."

The 46-year-old star added that she also wasn't a fan of the term "clap back," saying, it "sounds aggressive to me."

"As a lot of you know," she went on, "I reply to as many comments as I can. I don't clap back, I try to connect/communicate. That's all. Wanted to clear that up."