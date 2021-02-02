Megan Fox Is Eager to Finalize Divorce From Brian Austin Green to Be With "Soulmate" Machine Gun Kelly

This isn't puppy love—Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are the real deal!
A source close to the 34-year-old actress exclusively tells E! News she is looking forward to beginning her next chapter with the "bloody valentine" singer. However, her plans have been halted as she waits to finalize her divorce from Brian Austin Green.
As the insider explains, she and the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, who were married for nine years and separated in late 2019, "are working through the divorce."
"Brian is definitely not making it easy or doing things quickly," the insider reveals, adding, "Megan would like to wrap it up and get it finished as quickly as possible, but Brian is not exactly working with her on that."
At this time, both Brian and Megan requested to have joint physical and legal custody of their three sons, Journey, 4, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8. Additionally, the actress is asking for termination of spousal support for herself and the actor.
According to the source, Megan is "very serious with MGK and sees him as her soulmate and life partner."
"They plan to be together forever," the insider adds. "She wants the divorce to be done with so she can move on and move ahead."
Just this weekend, the couple put their love on display in New York City, as the 30-year-old musician geared up for his Saturday Night Live performance. Before heading into the NBC Studio, MGK carried Megan into the building as they waved and smiled at fans standing near them.
Before showing their affection for each other ahead of the SNL taping, the duo actually sparked engagement rumors. On Thursday, Jan. 28, the pair was photographed together and eagle-eyed fans noticed Megan's massive ring shining on that finger.
But while the couple looks head over heels for one another, the Transformers star shut down the speculation with a cheeky message: "F--K YOU."
The text was inscribed on another ring, which she debuted on Instagram Stories following rumors about her relationship status.
Megan and MGK's whirlwind romance has been going strong since last summer. In their first joint interview together in July 2020, the two explained they had undeniable chemistry when working on Midnight in the Switchgrass.
"Our trailers were next to each other so I just waited outside on my trailer steps every day I worked just to catch one glimpse of eye contact," Machine Gun Kelly recalled on the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast. "She has the most gorgeous eyes I've ever seen."
Megan added, "The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. We're actually two halves of the same soul I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away."
In November, Megan detailed her romance even more when speaking to Nylon. "Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire," she told the outlet. "The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude."
The actress isn't the only one to find love after a breakup. Brian Austin Green recently opened up about his "amazing" relationship with Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess. They first sparked romance rumors in late December when they were spotted on a steamy vacation in Hawaii together.
"It was nothing I was completely open to at the time, but it worked out pretty well," Brain shared in an interview with KTLA last month. "It's working out pretty well so far."