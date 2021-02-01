KardashiansHalseyTotal BellasBachelor NationPhotosVideos

Chrissy Teigen's Date Night Wardrobe Malfunction Is Hilariously Relatable

Chrissy Teigen took to her Instagram to reveal the real reason she wore an over-sized blazer on her date with husband John Legend.

By Mona Thomas 01 Feb, 2021 7:31 PMTags
FashionCelebrity FamiliesJohn LegendCouplesCelebritiesChrissy Teigen
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Loses Her Tooth the Night of Biden's Inauguration

Chrissy Teigen is the queen of embarrassingly relatable moments.

On Jan. 31, the Chrissy's Court star had a bit of a fashion mishap as she stepped out for a date night with husband John Legend in Beverly Hills, Calif. As seen in her posts on social media, Chrissy wore an iridescent green fringe mini dress, stylishly paired with an over-sized black blazer. However, in her Instagram Story, the Cravings cookbook author revealed her secret wardrobe malfunction.

Under the blazer she was hiding a huge gaping hole in the side of her dress. The fashion hack was able to conceal the hole for the entire date. The star even got amazing snapshots from the night.

As for John, he was also pretty fashionable in a black, patterned button-up shirt, black pants and Gucci loafers topped off with a long tan jacket.

 Of course, anyone can trust Chrissy to be completely honest about her random life mishaps. 

photos
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

In fact, on the night of the 2021 presidential inauguration, the star revealed in a video shared on Twitter that she had "just lost my tooth in a Fruit Roll-Up."

Her fans had questions, starting with asking if it was "a real tooth or a cap or veneer" to which the Lip Sync Battle co-host replied, "Cap :( but i loved him like he was a real tooth."

Trending Stories

1

Dale Moss Says He's "F--king Rocked" Over Clare Crawley Breakup

2

The Instagram-Worthy Cookware I Can't Get Enough Of

3

Jennifer Coolidge Pretended to Be Her Own Twin to Date 2 Guys

Although she lost a tooth in the process, Chrissy seemed to have enjoyed inauguration night. Even more so afterward when President Joe Biden followed the mother of two from the official POTUS Twitter account, which makes her the only celebrity the president is following.

Trending Stories

1

Dale Moss Says He's "F--king Rocked" Over Clare Crawley Breakup

2

The Instagram-Worthy Cookware I Can't Get Enough Of

3

Jennifer Coolidge Pretended to Be Her Own Twin to Date 2 Guys

4
Breaking

Saved By the Bell's Dustin Diamond Dead at 44 From Lung Cancer

5

Salma Hayek Weighs In On Hilaria Baldwin's Heritage Controversy