Tiffany Haddish Is Back Talking About Grapefruit—But It's Not What You Think

Watch : Tiffany Haddish's Body Transformation & What She Can't Give Up

Tiffany Haddish knows her way around a grapefruit.

On Monday, Feb. 1's all-new E! News' Daily Pop, the Like a Boss actress shared a fun fact about her snack, a grapefruit. However, this latest grapefruit update was far more PG than her Girls Trip tutorial.

The 41-year-old comedian declared, "It's a fat burner."

In response to Tiffany's vitamin C-filled snack, E!'s Justin Sylvester quipped, "What else you doing with that grapefruit?"

Of course, Justin was alluding to Tiffany's hilarious scene in the 2017 comedy, where she taught co-stars Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith an X-rated foreplay move.

While Tiffany jokingly teased her skills with a grapefruit, she made it clear that this wasn't the highlight in her relationship with Common.

"My conversation is way better than my grapefruit," she shared. "My grapefruit is real good, too, though."

The Night School actress was certainly feeling herself as she's been working on a 30-day transformation. Although Tiffany was proud of her change, she did reveal that she gets hangry sometimes.