Gwen Stefani Reacts After Miley Cyrus Offers to Be Her and Blake Shelton's Wedding Singer

Gwen Stefani Shares First Close Up of Engagement Ring

It looks like Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton can check one item off of their wedding to-do list.

In a series of tweets shared Sunday, Jan. 31, Miley Cyrus offered to serve as the couple's wedding singer. It all started after the 51-year-old No Doubt star saw the 28-year-old artist perform "Prisoner" on NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts series.

"Talented geeezzzz," Stefani wrote. "gx."

Needless to say, Cyrus was pretty excited to receive a compliment from Stefani, writing, "When my hero's [sic] tweet me I get horny." She then offered to sing for the bride and groom on their big day.

"ALSO @gwenstefani @blakeshelton I'll be your wedding singer! Cyrus tweeted. "I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It's your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!"

While it's unclear whether Stefani will actually take Cyrus up on her offer, she seemed to appreciate the gesture, replying, "Thanks puppy gx."