Bachelorette's Jed Wyatt Says He Was "Highly Manipulated" by the Show

After his former The Bachelorette co-star Dylan Barbour defended him, Jed Wyatt took to social media to share his own thoughts on the dating franchise.

Jed, who won Hannah Brown's final rose during her finale that aired in July 2019, posted to his Instagram Story on Sunday, Jan. 31 to thank Dylan for having tweeted that Jed was "screwed over by production."

"I just wanted to say thank you so much for all the love and the support today," the 27-year-old musician said. "It was really cool that this got brought to light by Dylan."

Jed informed his followers that he would be offering more details on the situation during the upcoming Tuesday, Feb. 2 episode of his podcast Jed Talks. But he also doubled down on his previous assertion that he had not cheated on Hannah with singer-songwriter Haley Stevens or anyone else.

"I will actually be going into deeper detail," he explained. "But the facts are this, that yes, I was highly manipulated and from it deeply mentally affected from the show. And two, no, I never cheated, ever, on Haley or Hannah."