Dylan Barbour Claims Jed Wyatt Was "Screwed Over" the Most on The Bachelor in Candid Q&A

Bachelor Nation's Dylan Barbour is spilling all the tea.

The reality TV personality dropped major bombshells about The Bachelor franchise in a lengthy Q&A on Saturday, Jan. 30. Dylan took to Twitter, writing, "Cancel ABC and The Bachelor. Kinda wanna air out their dirty laundry mom got me riled up."

The Bachelor in Paradise star followed up with, "Ask away," to which his followers eagerly obliged.

One user asked if there was "anything they told you to say that you refused." Dylan responded, "Yes all the time. You gotta understand the game. They get paid off you doing s--t that warrants screen time."

Others wanted to know if contestants went on the dating competition series to "find love" or if they signed up to simply "enjoy a free vacation, make friends, and gain internet fame?"

"I think it's a mix," Dylan replied, adding, "Absolute wild experience, but there's a chance you meet someone for real. You all take psych exams, so you could be scientifically matched."