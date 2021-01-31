John Krasinski Kisses Pete Davidson and Sings The Office Theme Song on SNL

Watch : John Krasinski & "Office" Cast Recreate Dance for Virtual Wedding

How would Jim Halpert react to this SNL make out sesh?

John Krasinski made his hosting debut on NBC's Saturday Night Live and during his opening monologue, several cast members interrupted him to encourage him to act more like his past breakout role from The Office and go as far as to "kiss Pam."

Pete Davidson explained to him that he thinks that due to the coronavirus pandemic, people stuck at home this past year have been binge-watching the show on streaming services, believe his character and his love interest to be real and "really need for someone to be Pam." So Krasinski stepped up to give the people what they want, and he and Davidson simulated a passionate kiss for three seconds.

"That did feel really good," the host said. "Wow, thank you, Pam."