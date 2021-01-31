The Ultimate Ranking of Justin Timberlake's Top 10 Hits

Watch : Justin Timberlake 18 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Justin Timberlake knows how to craft a hit.

Ever since the pop star first went solo nearly 20 years ago, leaving behind iconic boy band NSYNC with debut solo album Justified in 2002, he's delivered a laundry list of material that's served as the soundtrack of our lives. It's amounted to a discography that most other pop stars would kill to have created. And there's more where that's come from.

Ahead of the superstar's 40th birthday on Jan. 31, he virtually stopped by The Tonight Show for a chat with BFF Jimmy Fallon. While there to promote his new Apple TV+ film Palmer, he let slip that a new album just might be on the way.

"There's a possibility," he said when asked about the likelihood of a something fresh for fans to look forward to. "Let's go with 'yes.' I've been in and out of the studio working on stuff. I played you a few tunes."