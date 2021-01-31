Machine Gun Kelly Proves Chivalry Isn't Dead as He Carries Megan Fox Into Crowded Studio

Watch : Megan Fox Puts MGK Engagement Rumors to Rest With Two Words

It's nothing less than true romance between Machine Gun Kelly and girlfriend Megan Fox.

The "Bloody Valentine" singer and Fox looked extra cozy heading to NBC Studios for a taping of Saturday Night Live in New York City, during which Kelly picked up the smiling Jennifer's Body star and carried her down the street.

The artist, whose real name is Colson Baker, sparked engagement rumors with the New Girl alum this week when Fox—who is in the midst of a divorce from her ex-husband and father of her three children Brian Austin Green—was spotted rocking a sparkling diamond ring.

However, Fox shut down the speculation on her Jan. 29 Instagram Story when she showed off a different ring with the words "f--k you" on it, along with a side-eye emoji.

While Kelly and Fox may not be walking down the aisle any time soon, it appears that the two could not be more in love. Last August, Fox shared a photo of her and Kelly to Instagram along with the caption, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours."