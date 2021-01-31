Super Bowl 2021 Commercials: Watch Ads Starring Mindy Kaling, Jimmy Kimmel and More

Watch : Mindy Kaling & "Never Have I Ever" Win Big at 2020 E! PCAs

Mindy Kaling, Jimmy Kimmel and Serena Williams are just some of the celebs featured in Super Bowl LV commercials.

The 2021 NFL championship game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady, will take on last year's winners, the Kansas City Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes.

A few Super Bowl ads, as well as shorter teasers for commercials, have been released online and more are being posted every day ahead of the Big Game. Expect to see spots from popular brands such as Bud Light, Doritos, Tide, as well as Michelob Ultra during the broadcast. In addition, Chipotle and other groups have bought ad space during the Super Bowl for the first time.

You won't, however, see the Budweiser's famous Clydesdale horses, as parent company Anheuser-Busch isn't airing a commercial for the beer brand during the game for the first time in 37 years. Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are also sitting this one out. However, the latter is still sponsoring the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which The Weeknd is headlining.