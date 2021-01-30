KardashiansHalseyTotal BellasBachelor NationPhotosVideos

Megan Fox Puts Those Machine Gun Kelly Engagement Rumors to Rest With Two Words

After Megan Fox was spotted wearing a massive ring on that finger, the star shared a closer look at the accessory on Instagram. Spoiler alert: It's by no means a diamond.

Megan Fox's message is coming in loud and clear. 

The Transformers star is not engaged to Machine Gun Kelly, at least not yet anyway. Long story short, paparazzi recently spotted Megan rocking a massive ring on that finger, sparking a frenzy of speculation that MGK had proposed.

In light of the rumors, Megan took to her Instagram Story on Friday, Jan. 29 to set the record straight. She shared a closeup photo of the accessory, which, much to fans' disappointment, is by no means a diamond engagement bauble. 

The chunky silver ring has "F--K YOU" plated across it, and for added measure, Megan included an irritated emoji face. 

But just because wedding bells aren't in the couple's immediate future, there's no denying Megan and her rocker beau are the real deal. In fact, it was love at first sight for Megan and MGK after first meeting on set of Midnight in the Switchgrass nearly one year ago. 

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly: Romance Rewind

"I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit," the actress recalled to Nylon in September. "My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f--ked."

Megan, who is currently in the midst of divorcing Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green, will be on hand to support Machine Gun Kelly (née Colson Baker) as he makes his Saturday Night Live performance debut tomorrow night. 

The artist is teaming up with host John Krasinski for the first SNL of the new year. Check out a teaser here

