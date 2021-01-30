KardashiansHalseyTotal BellasBachelor NationPhotosVideos

We're Obsessed With These 12 Matching Loungewear Sets That Are Under $150

We've rounded up the cutest loungewear sets to help you up your wardrobe's cozy factor!

By Emily Spain 30 Jan, 2021 2:25 AMTags
E-Comm: Matching Loungewear SetsE! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're like us, sweatsuits have been your go-to outfit since March. And why not! With fewer occasions to dress up for and more time at home, it's not a bad idea to invest in a few matching loungewear sets that make you feel put together.

With so many cute loungewear styles on the market, finding a luxurious-feeling matching set doesn't have to set you back hundreds of dollars. To help up your wardrobe's cozy factor, we've rounded up our favorite matching sets that feature a wide variety of colors, prints, textures and cater to budgets low and high.

Our favorite? This simple black sweatsuit that's only $19!

For the matching loungewear sets we're obsessing over, keep scrolling!

Danika Sweater Set

This groovy knit set is too cute! With a beautiful green hue and flowers accents, this set will make your days at home instantly brighter.

$135
Anthropologie

Elapsy Womens Tie Dye Printed Long Sleeve Loungewear Set

The tie-dye trend isn't going anywhere, so you might as well stock up on sets like these that are not only affordable but oh so cute!

$32-$36
Amazon

Weekend Loading Knit Sweater and Joggers Lounge Set

We've never said no to a sweater and jogger combo. And this baby pink one is only $40!

$40
Nasty Gal

Cynthia Smocked Lounge Set

Ok this smocked set is too cute! It's perfect for lounging around the house and binge watching marathons.

$98
Anthropologie

By Samii Ryan Chill Baby Hoodie

Pair this cute hoodie with the matching bottoms for a stylish look under $150. It's no wonder that so many celebs love this brand!

$74
Revolve

By Samii Ryan Take It Easy Sweatpants

Take it easy just like the pants say! We love Samii Ryan sweatsuits because they're so comfy and stylish.

$70
Revolve

Wild And Free Set

This waffle print set features a stylish quarter-zip long-sleeve top and matching short. It's so cute that you can easily dress it up for running errands!

$118
Free People

BTFBM Women Pajamas Tie-Dye Print Loungewear Set

We love anything with a drawstring waistband! This adorable tie-dye print set has a relaxed fit to make time at home even more comfortable.

$13-$31
Amazon

Tori Lounge Set

This button down cardigan and pull-on pants set will make you feel put together even if you're still wearing them by dinner time.

$128
Anthropologie

House Hoodie

Cuddle up in this cozy, breathable hoodie! Pair it with the matching pants for the ultimate fit. Use code WFHBundle to get Long Jambys and a House Hoodie together for $150.

$97
Jambys

Long Jambys

Super-soft sweatpants in a bold color combo? Count us in! Don't forget to use code WFHBundle to get Long Jambys and a House Hoodie together for $150.

$87
Jambys

Bicoastal Set

This is another knit set that you can wear while binge watching Netflix or running errands! We love the dreamy cardigan and jumpsuit combination.

$128
Free People

PrettyGarden Women’s Solid Color Two Piece Outfit

With over 30 color options to choose from, you might as well get a set for each day of the week. This $19 set is a steal!

$19-$34
Amazon

RicherPoorer Women's Recycled Fleece Sweatshirt

We're obsessed with this tie-dye sweatshirt by RicherPoorer! And you have to get the matching sweatpants for a complete look.

$72
RicherPoorer

RicherPoorer Women's Recycled Fleece Sweatpant

You can never have too many sweatpants! These have an encased elastic waist and leg openings to ensure a comfortable fit.

$72
RicherPoorer

