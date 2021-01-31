KardashiansHalseyTotal BellasBachelor NationPhotosVideos

Save an Additional 70% off at This Saks Off 5th Sale

Shop deals on jewelry, shoes, bags and more.

By Carolin Lehmann 31 Jan, 2021 1:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop SalesShop Fashion
E-Comm: Saks Off 5th Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Saks Off 5th already has amazing deals, but now you can score discounts even on top of that. 

Get the full breakdown of the awesome sale on jewelry, shoes, bags and more going on below. But shop fast, because the last of these deals, offering up to an additional 70% off, ends on Feb. 3. 

read
This Weekend's Best Sales: Saks Off Fifth, Happy Socks, Kate Spade & More
  • Score 70% off jewelry from Jan. 30 until Feb. 3.
  • Enjoy an extra 20% off shoes and bags from Cole Haan, Miu Miu, Roberto Graham, Tod's and more of our favorite brands with the code EXTRAS from Jan. 31 until Feb. 1.
  • Pick out cashmere from $39.99 from Jan. 27 until Feb. 2.

Up next, watch Candace Cameron Bure reveal her winter skincare routine

Trending Stories

1

Dale Moss Says He's "F--king Rocked" Over Clare Crawley Breakup

2

Machine Gun Kelly Proves Chivalry Isn't Dead as He Carries Megan Fox

3

5 Key Moments From Royal Documentary Reportedly Banned by the Queen

4
Exclusive

Why Julie Chrisley Will Never Stress About Wearing Swimsuits

5

Chelsea Vaughn on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Apology Over Hair Comments