Julianne Hough and Ben Barnes Reignite Romance Rumors With Ice Cream Outing

What's going on with Julianne Hough and Ben Barnes?

In photos exclusive to E! News, the 32-year-old dancer and the 39-year-old actor were spotted enjoying an ice cream outing at Salt & Straw in Los Angeles on Thursday, Jan. 28. An eyewitness said the two ordered their cones outside and jokingly debated over who would pay for the scoops, with Barnes ultimately covering the tab. After leaving the shop, they walked back to their vehicle in a parking lot, laughing and smiling along the way.

The witness said Hough and Barnes seemed "very friendly" and "very flirty" during the ice cream run and sampled each other's frozen treats. Still, fans may not want to jump to conclusions. A separate source told E! News Hough and Barnes "have been friends for eight years" and that "there's nothing more to it."

The Chronicles of Narnia star also carried a brown bag that the first source said featured a personalized message reading in part, "You've made my day. Proud of you." Although, it's unclear if the bag was from the Dancing With the Stars alum.