Below Deck Med's Hannah Ferrier Shares Adorable Update on Daughter Ava

Hannah Ferrier's baby girl is already following in her footsteps.

The former Below Deck Mediterranean star took to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 29 with an adorable snapshot of her and her fiancé Josh Roberts' 3-month-old daughter, Ava Grace Roberts. The first-time mom is all smiles while relaxing on the beach in Sydney, Australia, and while Ava doesn't look as thrilled, that's likely due to the fact that she just ventured into the ocean for the first time.

And no, not on a yacht. According to Hannah's caption, Ava took a dip in the sea!

"Madams first swim in the ocean...and already serving you attitude," the Bravo personality wrote, marking the latest in a series of her daughter's "firsts."

For example, just a little over a week ago, Ava experienced her very first holiday. The family of three took a relaxing trip to New South Wales' Hunter Valley where "we got to hang out in wine country with our favourite people in the world," Hannah revealed on Instagram.